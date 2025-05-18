Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $5.75 Million in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA AVNM opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns.

