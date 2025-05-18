Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W cut shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

CWH stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. Camping World has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

