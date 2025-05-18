Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Clearfield worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Clearfield by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Clearfield by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Clearfield by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $38.85 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $537.33 million, a PE ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.53 million. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLFD

About Clearfield

(Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.