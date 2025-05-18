Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,024 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of XCEM opened at $32.14 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.27.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

