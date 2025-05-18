Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investure LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Investure LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $203.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $204.30. The stock has a market cap of $999.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.37.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

