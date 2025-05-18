Comerica Bank Purchases 1,685 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.58.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

