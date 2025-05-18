Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares during the period. Oceanside Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In other news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $192,149.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,458.52. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BY stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.