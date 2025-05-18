Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 296.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.24. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 1.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

