Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,203,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,074 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $27,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,338,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,693,000 after buying an additional 80,402 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,866,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,080,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,305,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,132,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,103,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,103,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE CODI opened at $7.90 on Friday. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $593.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CODI. B. Riley cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Profile

(Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.