CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 309,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 108,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 1,398.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 156,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $832.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.54. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

