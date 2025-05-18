Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.44, but opened at $5.30. Cosan shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 279,062 shares.

The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cosan by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000.

Cosan Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

