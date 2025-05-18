Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,878,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVLG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 0.1%

CVLG stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $30.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.