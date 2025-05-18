Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Position Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Down 3.3%

CCAP stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $571.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 37.32%. The company had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 84.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.