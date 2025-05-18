Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,659 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,944 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WF opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.