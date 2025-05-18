Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,639 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,534.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,207,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,497 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,473,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,277,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,804,000. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,588,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 78,917 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.59. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $91.80 and a 1 year high of $115.88.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

