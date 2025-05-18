Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $271,000 in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 344,126 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 416,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 642.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 332,009 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 82,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 99,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares in the last quarter.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of KEP opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.76. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Korea Electric Power Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

