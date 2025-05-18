Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Arteris by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arteris

In other Arteris news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $33,485.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,770.96. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $51,145.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,074.11. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,927 shares of company stock valued at $371,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ AIP opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $310.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.31. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 58.27% and a negative return on equity of 828.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

