Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELMD. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Electromed by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. Electromed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Electromed declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Andrew Summers sold 35,273 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $1,016,920.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,547.70. The trade was a 21.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Skarvan sold 38,954 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $1,140,573.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,172.16. This trade represents a 54.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,978 shares of company stock worth $3,542,996. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

ELMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Electromed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

