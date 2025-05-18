Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 10,479 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SoundThinking worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in SoundThinking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SoundThinking by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundThinking Price Performance

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a market cap of $196.45 million, a PE ratio of -129.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on SoundThinking from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Articles

