Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 110,924 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,924 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 811.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT opened at $23.31 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at $648,694.53. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,036. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading

