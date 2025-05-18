Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $150,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,270. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total transaction of $1,547,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,698.64. This represents a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CACC. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $502.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.33, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $489.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.73. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $409.22 and a twelve month high of $614.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.31 by ($0.96). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

