D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 45,399,739 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 37,798,159 shares.The stock last traded at $12.32 and had previously closed at $11.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QBTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,382 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,437 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

