DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,551,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,003,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.78% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $29,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 1.2%

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -14.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

