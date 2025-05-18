Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,129 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BRF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of BRF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BRFS shares. Citigroup raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of BRF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

BRF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.44. Brf S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. BRF had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

BRF Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

