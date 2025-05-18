Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $200,000 Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $11,584,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Bilibili by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

(Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.