Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 5,659.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.8%

FAS stock opened at $163.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.04. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $92.66 and a 52-week high of $189.23.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

