DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $26,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.77. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.48 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,235 shares of company stock worth $109,867. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

