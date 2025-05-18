Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.22.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after buying an additional 981,964 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 464.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 711,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 585,675 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

