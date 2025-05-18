Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.22.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of DT stock opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

