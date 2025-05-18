Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Melius cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.56.

Get Eaton alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $329.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.55. Eaton has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.