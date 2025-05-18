Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endava from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.41.

Endava Stock Performance

Endava stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. Endava has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.89 million, a P/E ratio of 137.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). Endava had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Endava during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 112.7% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

