Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 739,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,686,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXK shares. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $942.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Endeavour Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,178,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,920 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,792,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,622,735 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 680,802 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,515,836 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,936 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,718,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.