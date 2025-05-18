EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in EQT were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,530,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,344,371,000 after purchasing an additional 358,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,552,000 after acquiring an additional 429,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT opened at $55.83 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $57.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 139.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

