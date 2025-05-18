Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. 660,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 6,016,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQX. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQX

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $423.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equinox Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Tobam purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.