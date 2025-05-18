Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.00. 43,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 397,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. Research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ero Copper by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 775,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 28,999 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ero Copper by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after buying an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

