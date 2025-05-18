Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FN shares. B. Riley raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $234.00 target price on Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $230.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $281.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.09.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $871.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

