Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

