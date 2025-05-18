Foot Locker’s (FL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:FL opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Foot Locker has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 819.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

