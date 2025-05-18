Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 650,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,979,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSM shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $290.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,720,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,240,000 after buying an additional 3,266,096 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,032,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,859,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after buying an additional 2,688,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,076,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,542,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after buying an additional 2,165,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

