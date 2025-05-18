Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Genesco were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $19,847,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Genesco by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 428,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 55,977 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,891,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCO opened at $24.24 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $267.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.05). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

In other Genesco news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,758,430.50. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort acquired 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $251,524.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $613,201.68. This represents a 69.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

