Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.14. Approximately 503,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,708,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GFI

Gold Fields Trading Down 0.9%

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 2,152.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 20.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 59.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 77,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 28,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.