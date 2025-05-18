Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Stake Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,478.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,910,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,500,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,983,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,123,000 after buying an additional 92,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter.

AAAU stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

