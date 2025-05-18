Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Gray Television Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $799.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

About Gray Television

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.