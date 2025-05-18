GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,114 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 1,334.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 2.3%

GXO Logistics stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.05. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.