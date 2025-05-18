Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 311,584 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 53,422 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,235,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 58,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1,108.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 243,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HMY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 0.2%

HMY opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

