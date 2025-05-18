Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Up 6.4% – Here’s Why

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $27.26. 83,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 496,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HROW. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Harrow alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Harrow

Harrow Trading Up 10.9%

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harrow

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Harrow by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harrow by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Harrow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harrow by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Harrow in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.