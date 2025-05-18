Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1,376.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROUS opened at $52.98 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $458.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

