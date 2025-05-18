Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Position Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 712.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HI shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HI

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.