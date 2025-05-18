Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Down 3.9% – Should You Sell?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) traded down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.04. 318,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,869,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 2.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.6% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 131.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

