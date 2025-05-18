Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IBTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ibotta from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Ibotta Stock Performance

IBTA opened at $57.00 on Thursday. Ibotta has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 31.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68.

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Ibotta announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ibotta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Ibotta by 5.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ibotta in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ibotta by 6.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ibotta by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ibotta by 58.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Ibotta

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

